We have largest testing scope in Africa – FDA boss

Chief Executive Officer of FDA, Delese Mimi Darko

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has indicated that it keeps expanding its testing ability for various products to ensure safety before use.

Speaking during a presentation session at a press soiree for some selected journalists on Friday, 6 August 2021 in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Delese Mimi Darko said “we are very proud of the achievement of our lab. We are ISO 17025 2017 for testing and our latest certification covered a widened scope; we have added additional nine (9) parameters of laboratory tests to what we already have and this was in the area of cosmetics and household chemical substances and this is in addition to what we have for drug-physiochemical, microbiology, food and medical devices.



“We are always proud to say that we have the largest testing scope under one roof in the whole of West Africa and it is something that we intend to keep to keep growing,” she added.

She also encouraged the media to assist in projecting made in Ghana products to encourage the patronage of local products.



The soiree forms part of the institution’s continuous engagement with the media to deepen its relationship with the media for greater cooperation in fulfilment of its mandate of protecting and promoting the interest of food, drugs, food supplements, herbal and homeopathic medicines, veterinary medicines, cosmetics, medical devices, household chemical substances, tobacco and tobacco products, blood and blood products as well as the conduct of clinical trials protocols in Ghana and through timely and adequate information dissemination.