We have lived in darkness without potable water since 1985 – Chief laments

Emjeje Nana Mireku Ababio , Chief of Mirekukrom

Mon, 27 Feb 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

The Chief of Mirekukrom in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region of Ghana, Nana Mireku Ababio, has appealed to the government to connect Mirekukrom, Temtemhwe and other adjoining communities to the national grid.

He indicated that they would be better off in ‘dumsor’ than to live without electricity.

“My people are in darkness and are suffering, so we even prefer Dumsor to having no light," he lamented.

Nana Ababio revealed that residents within his locality had neither seen light nor drunk potable water since 1985 and as a result, a lot of teachers posted to the area refused to accept postings to the area.

In an interaction with the media in Mirekukrom, he touched on roads and charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to, as a matter of urgency, fix the dilapidated roads in the area before his tenure of office expires.

He warned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to step foot in the area to campaign unless their needs are met.

The chief revealed that residents of the area were predominantly farmers and the bad road network had become a major challenge affecting them.

The Assembly Member of Jatokrom Krobo number 2 Electoral Area, Francis Dotse Kudiaboor said several letters sent to the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District Assembly to fix the deplorable roads in the area have not been acted on.

He revealed that no commercial vehicle plied the road due to its deplorable nature adding that motor riders who used the road charge 40 cedis per person.

Dotse Kudiaboor revealed that pregnant women are forced to trek to the hospital for treatment and sometimes, some have to deliver in cars, resulting in loss of lives.

