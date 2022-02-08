We have never received monies from LGBTQ+ community - National Cathedral Secretariat

Rev. Kusi Boateng is the Secretariat of the National Cathedral Secretariat

The Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Secretariat, Rev. Kusi Boateng, has dispelled rumours that his outfit received some cash donations from members of the LGBTQ+ community towards the project.



He described the rumours as untrue and dared anyone with any such evidence to come out with it, reports asaaseradio.com.



“Since this LGBTQ+ thing came in, almost all the members of the board of trustees have come publicly to say we need this bill. So, it will be conflicting for people to start circulating that the board of trustees have accepted the injection of monies from the LGBTQ+ community.



“So, I say with authority that the LGBTQ+ community has never confronted us and has never given us a dollar,” he stated.

Rev. Kusi Boateng added that should any such evidence surface and it is confirmed, he will resign from his role in the Secretariat.



“And if by chance anybody has any kind of evidence that the National Cathedral has received even a dollar from the LGBTQ+ community, I’ll resign the same day,” he said.



He however called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to contribute their quota to the project through the Ketewa Biara Nsua initiative which requires that citizens contribute GHc100 each to the building of the National Cathedral.



“All that I’m appealing to people is that let us all support. You can support by donating through *979#. We want one million Ghanaians to give us just GHC100 and some are giving us more than that.



“The ownership [of the National Cathedral] is not for the government; ownership is for the Christian body although the government will be using the facility for state funerals, Christian gatherings and rentals for a lot of things,” he said.



A total of $200 million is needed to complete the project which is set to be open to the public on March 6, 2024.