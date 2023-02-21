0
We have no WhatsApp line – GES cautions public

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has denied having a WhatsApp line for the public.

According to the GES, any WhatsApp number in circulation purportedly belonging to it is fake.

It is, therefore, calling on the general public to ignore any such number purporting to be a WhatsApp number belonging to the Service.

In a Facebook post, on Monday, 21 February 2023, the GES said: “We do not have a WhatsApp line.”

It indicated: “This is what some unscrupulous persons have done by adding a WhatsApp line.”

“Kindly ignore,” it added.

