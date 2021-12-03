We have no evidence to interdict officer alleged to have burnt house of ex-lover – Police

PRO of Ghana Police Service in the Upper East region, ASP David Fianko

The Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Police Service in the Upper East Region, ASP David Fianko has indicated that the police cannot interdict Sergeant Senaya Saviour who allegedly torched a compound house after a misunderstanding with his lover.

According to him, investigations just started on the issue which has widely been reported and that no evidence has been adduced that implicates the police Officer to warrant him being charged.



ASP David Fianko said the public should desist from pointing accusing fingers at the Police officer since investigations done so far hasn’t proven that he is behind the fire that razed down the building.



“If you follow the story, you will realize that two burnings have occurred at two different places and as you said, a window to the girlfriend’s room was also forcibly opened and there is also a part of stealing which the police officer has made against the girlfriend. All these issues have been put together and the police are investigating this mater one, after the other. But what I’m saying is that both the police officer, the girlfriend and the family should allow the investigations to go on so that we come to the bottom of the matter."



"But if you point accusing fingers as at now by wanting people to go with your words that the police (has burnt a house and drinking spot), because the stories that I hear outside is equivalent to instance justice. This is what we are trying to avoid. When a case is reported, allow investigations go on to the level that it will go until that point that it is established that the policeman has done this or the lady has done that, we don’t have to portion blame as at now, that is all I’m saying,” he said.



ASP David Fianko disclosed that the police officer prior to the torching of the building had reported the young lady Eunice for theft and she was arrested and granted bail.

“So the fact is that the policeman in question has been invited by the Bolga Municipal Police Command. His statement has been taken and the police are still picking pieces of evidence. I told you that they have gone to the scene of crime, both the auntie’s pub where it was alleged to have also been burnt. The girlfriend was also brought to the police station, cautioned and granted bail to appear on Monday,” he disclosed.



He assured the general public that the police have no intentions of protecting their own or covering up and will come to the bottom of the matter.



“Maybe, I have to assure the public and the family at this point that the police in Upper East Region will never cover up any police officer found culpable of committing any crime and for that matter, this case is of no exception”.



It could be remembered that MyNewsGh.com reported that a policeman has been reported at the Bolgatanga police station for torching a compound house at Tanzui, suburb of Bolgatanga where his ex-girlfriend lives with her auntie.



He is also reported to have allegedly torched her auntie’s drinking spot because his girlfriend, Eunice took his money.