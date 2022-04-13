We have no mandate to sell lands or allocate bungalows - N/R Lands Commission Board Chairman

Mahama Yakubu Dubik, Northern Regional Board Chairman of the Lands Commission

Source: Hamza Lansah Lolly, Contributor

The Northern Regional Lands Commission has vehemently denied the allegations of selling and allocating 25 government bungalows within the Tamale metropolis to private developers.

The Lands Commission reiterated that they have no mandate or authority to either sell lands or allocate government bungalows.



They added that the Lands Commission only manages the lands on behalf of the government and the traditional authorities.



The Youth of Tishegu in Tamale in a media report alleged that the Lands Commission sold 25 government bungalows to private developers.



The publication also alleged that some health workers occupying the bungalows were ejected.



In a swift response to the press in Tamale, the Northern Regional Board Chairman of the Lands Commission, Lawyer Mahama Yakubu Dubik said, the allegations levelled against the Lands Commission are not true and thus the Tishegu Youth were misled into making such dangerous allegations.



He said, the Commission does not sell lands, and allocation of government bungalows is solely the responsibility of the Housing Ministry and Regional Administration.

"For us at the Lands Commission, we only assist in the management of the lands but we don’t sell lands or allocate government bungalows,” he affirmed.



Lawyer Dubik noted that there is currently an inventory exercise by the Northern Regional Coordinating Council and Housing Ministry to re-develop dilapidated and abandoned government bungalows within the Tamale metropolis.



The Lands Commission Board Chairman said, the government in its wisdom to develop the nation and especially the capital cities of the country and lift the phase of its residential areas has come up with the concept of re-development.



He said the government, in 2017 issued a document on the redevelopment in certain communities which need a phase lift.



“This concept has been successfully implemented in some of the major cities such as Accra and Kumasi among others. In Accra, areas like cantonments residential areas, Airport residential area. Ridge residential area just to mention a few have lifted the image of Accra in which you and I wish to be staying”.



Lawyer Dubik emphasized that the city of Tamale deserves such a phase lift even now that the government has provided the interchange.

He hinted that the Regional Coordinating Council which manages the government bungalows in the region under the leadership of the Honourable Regional Minister intends to initiate the move to implement the redevelopment concept in the Tamale township now that Tamale is one of the fastest-growing cities in West Africa.



“The Regional Coordinating Council is now taking steps to take the inventory of their bungalows. In this regard the RCC has consulted Lands Commission which by law are the managers of state lands”.



The Northern Regional Lands Commission Board Chairman said, the beautification of the cities and towns centers is very necessary and therefore called on the people of Tamale to support the re-development concept of the government.



The Minister of Works and Housing, Hon Asenso-Boakye in a recent working visit to the Northern Region said the Redevelopment Projects will not only provide decent accommodations but will be very affordable for the Ghanaian public workers.



He said the Government is focused to increase the country’s housing stock by subsidizing the construction cost by 40% through the provision of lands, service amenities, and infrastructure.