We have no problem with the remodeling of Asomdwee Park – Atta Mills Family

File Photo: Asomdwee Park

Samuel Atta Mills, brother of late President John Evans Atta Mills and Member of Parliament for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem, has stated that the family of the late president is not against remodeling of the Asomdwee Park, Mills' final resting place.



According to him, the only concern the family has is that their consent and input were not sought before embarking on the project.



In an interview with Accra-based Joy News, the legislator said the family on its own had in the past engaged in a number of activities to bring Asomdwee Park ‘up to standard’ whenever it had to mark the anniversary of the late John Evans Atta Mills.

Backing the current remodeling of the Park, he said it will all inure to glorifying the late president however per customs and traditions, the permission of the head of the Atta Mills family and that of family members ought to have been sought.



“That place is for National Security. They are supposed to maintain it. They were doing that [maintaining the place] to some extent. In fact, anytime that we went there for an anniversary there were soo many things that we had to do for the place to be up to standard.



“One thing I want you to understand is that we do not have any issue with renovating the place. They could remodel the place [sic] with everything else, it only glorifies our brother and our family member, our president our father our uncle…that is all.



“But when you are going to touch the grave…we are Akans, we have customs we have norms. You don’t touch somebody’s grave to remodel it without informing the family head and the family members.



“This is just a simple case. And then we have an NGO trying to run it, threatening us that they will not allow us to go to Asomdwee Park,” Samuel Atta Mills said

Background



Samuel Atta Mills on July 19 had cause to raise concerns over some construction works which were happening at the Asomdwee Park, the final resting place of the late president.



According to him, the government through CODA and Anyidoho's AMI had tampered with the tomb of the late President Atta Mills without informing the family – an action he said was offensive.



He further wondered if the body of the late president was still in the tomb.



Meanwhile, Sunday, July 24, 2022, will mark 10 years since the demise of Atta Mills and according to Koku Anyidoho, a memorial thanksgiving service will be held after which President Akufo-Addo will commission the remodeled Asomdwee Park.





DS/SARA