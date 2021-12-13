We have not approved 'What’s happening to me?' textbook – NaCCA

NaCCA says all approved books for use in schools across the country, are available on websites

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has said the book, titled: ‘What’s happening to me?’ by Usborne Books has not been approved.

A statement issued by NaCCA and signed by its Director-General, Dr. Edward Appiah, informed “all heads of pre-tertiary schools (both private and public), parents/guardians, publishers, and the general public” that the book has not been submitted to the Council to “undergo the necessary assessment to attain approval for use by schools and students in Ghana.”



According to NaCCA, all approved books for use in schools across the country, are available on its websites.

It further noted that it is embarking on “a random visit to pre-tertiary schools and bookshops,” to withdraw all unapproved books in circulation.



“Drastic measures shall be taken against the publishers of books, bookshop, and schools that have books found not to have gone through the assessment process by NaCCA,” the statement added.