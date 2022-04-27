0
We have not done enough to honour Nkrumah – Oscar Provencal

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanonline.com

Ghanaian Actor, Director, Philanthropist, and Producer Mr. Oscar Provencal, best known for his role as Inspector Bediako in the TV series ‘Inspector Bediako’, says Ghanaians have not done enough in honouring Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah for his good works.

Mr. Oscar Provencal said this on the GTV Breakfast Show on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, during the Headlines Segment.

“In my candid view, we have not done enough as a people to honour Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah after his overthrow and subsequently his death”, he stated.

Sharing his thoughts on the topic: “Remembering Nkrumah: 50 years after his death”, the Veteran Ghanaian Actor maintained that looking at the kind of work Nkrumah did for Ghana and Africa during a very difficult period, something monumental should have been done in his honour.

The Ghanaian Coup of 1966 overthrew the government of Kwame Nkrumah and his Convention People’s Party.

Nkrumah was a Political Activist in West Africa who led Ghana to Independence. He was an outspoken supporter of Socialism and Pan-Africanism.

