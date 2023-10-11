We have not endorsed Bawumia – NPP-UK

New Patriotic Party (NPP) UK branch

Leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the United Kingdom (UK) has denied reports swirling on various platforms that they have endorsed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the flagbearship race.

According to the group in a statement signed by its Branch Secretary, Otuo Acheampong, the publication circulating on various media platforms titled, “NPP UK BRANCH DECLARES FOR DR. BAWUMIA,” is frivolous and should be disregarded.



The group said that the NPP UK Branch has not made an official declaration in support of any presidential candidate for the upcoming primaries.



The purported publication in question is a complete fabrication, intended to mislead the public and sow confusion and disunity within our Party.



“The Branch Executive Committee has not engaged in any form of meeting directing or authorising the Branch Secretariat to issue any communique to that effect. We wish to state unequivocally that the old Secretariat’s letterhead was forged and deceitfully utilised to mislead the public in Ghana and in the UK,” the statement clarified.

“We want to affirm our commitment to maintaining neutrality in our public statements regarding the upcoming presidential primaries within our Party later this year. The twelve (12) representatives from the Branch will individually cast their votes in secrecy and wholeheartedly support whoever ultimately becomes the Party’s flagbearer,” the statement added.







