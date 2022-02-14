We have not heard from our MP – Dome-kwabenya NPP Chairman

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Leadership of the New Patriotic Party in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency say all attempts to get in touch with their member of parliament has proved futile.

The long absence of Sarah Adwoa Safo from parliament has elicited wild reactions from the quarters of NPP who have been put in a tight situation requiring the presence of their MPs in the hung parliament to push government business.



In a Citi News interview, the NPP Constituency Chairman for the Dome Kwabenya, Robert Osei Bonsu said the absence of their MP has been referred to the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) for necessary action.



According to him, the NEC of NPP will meet to decide on the MP who after taking leave of her post as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection since last year is yet to report back to duty.



“Unfortunately, we have not heard from our Member of Parliament for some time now. All efforts to get to her have proven futile. The National Executive Committee will definitely decide on the next line of action.”



“Her actions are not the best. It is not in the interest of the party or Ghanaians,” the Chairman said.

The absence of Sarah Adwoa Safo from Parliament has received various reactions from NPP members including some who have accused her of sabotaging government business.



Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, last week accused Sarah Adwoa Safo of sabotaging government business.



The New Juabeng South MP said the former Deputy Majority Leader’s continuous absence in Parliament is making government business in the chamber difficult.



Meanwhile an aide to Sarah Adwoa Safo has denied the allegations made against her boss.



The MP’s aide according to reports is said to have assured of her boss’s presence in parliament when she arrives from the United States where she has been.