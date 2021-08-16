We have our dignity and pride to protect as Africans - Very Rev. Bruce

Very Reverend Solomon Bruce

Source: GNA

Africans should cultivate the needed self-confidence and tenacity of purpose in achieving development their own way, the Very Reverend Solomon Bruce, Superintendent Minister-in-charge of the Old Tafo Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana (MCG), has advised.

“We should be determined to not sell our conscience and dignity to anybody since God has bequeathed us with adequate natural resources, manpower and knowledge to unleash our development potential.



Our continuous dependence on foreign entities for almost everything, including the food we eat and clothes we wear, does not speak well of us,” he emphasized.



Very Rev. Bruce, delivering the sermon at a programme dubbed ‘Traditional Sunday’ at Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region, bemoaned how the continent was deprived of the motivation and zeal to pursue its dreams and destiny for the betterment of the people.



“As we continue to sacrifice our heritage and pride to foreigners, the weaker and poorer we become,” he stated, saying the time was ripe for Africans to demonstrate selflessness in pursuing their own development goals.



According to the Superintendent Minister, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, with its associated socio-economic and health implications, further attested to the fact that; “The continent must begin to look within itself for answers to the prevailing development challenges.”



The ‘Traditional Sunday’, an initiative of the Superintendent Minister, aims to espouse the rich cultural norms, values and heritage of the African within the church’s set up, which were on the verge of extinction due to the introduction of alien beliefs and practices.

The day is observed with the wearing of traditional costumes by the church members, playing of traditional drums and consumption of local food served at the church.



It is an occasion used to explain to the church members the importance of the African cultural values and identity within a polarized world.



The Very Rev. Bruce, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the sideline of the programme, said Christianity had its roots in culture.



Therefore, the leadership of the church would continue to ignite the cultural consciousness of the members for their own benefit and preservation of the cherished norms of the African, he assured.



He advised African leaders to eschew greed and corruption and strive to pursue the overall interest of the people in the discharge of their duties.