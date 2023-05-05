0
We have recouped GH₵3.1 billion from defaulters so far – ECG MD

Samuel Dubik Mahama ECG Managing DirectorSamuel Dubik Mahama ECG Managing Director The ECG MD Samuel Mahama

Fri, 5 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Over the past few weeks, power-distributing company Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it has been able to recover over GHS3.1 billion from its bill defaulters.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director (MD), Mr Samuel Dubik Mahama at a press conference on Thursday, 4 May 2023.

The company is still hoping to recover more of its debts.

The ECG MD also announced a reward package for members of the general public who report illegal power connections.

Members of the general public who report illegal power connections in their various communities will earn 6 per cent of the total debt of the illegal connection reported.

“Citizens who report illegal connection will get 6 per cent of the amount,” the Managing Director(MD) of the ECG, Mr Samuel Dubik Mahama, disclosed.

He appealed to the public to seize the opportunity to assist the power-distributing company to recover money owed it.

“Let’s all use this as a means to help ECG. ECG is not for one person, it is for all of us,” Mr Mahama said.

The ECG recently embarked on a nation-wide revenue mobilisation exercise to recover debts owed it.

This resulted in the cutting of power supply to various notable organisations, who were owing the power-distributing company.

