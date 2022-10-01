We have resolved issues with prepaid credit purchase – ECG to customers

ECG says it is working to restore credit purchasing services on its mobile application

The Electricity Company of Ghana has said it has resolved the challenges faced by its customers in purchasing prepaid metre credits from third-party vending points.

ECG in a statement on Saturday, October 1, 2022, also assured their customers of efforts to restore credit purchasing services on its mobile application.



“The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform all stakeholders, especially our cherished customers on our prepayment metering system that the issue with 3rd Party Vending Points has been resolved.



“Customers can now purchase electricity credits from their nearest vending points, and ECG District Offices, including tomorrow Sunday, 2nd October 2022 from 9.00am – 4.00pm,” the company said.



“ECG once again assures our cherished customers that we are working assiduously to restore the Power App for an improved and seamless service provision,” the statement added.



ECG customers over the past few days have been experiencing challenges in purchasing prepaid credit.

Some ECG customers are unable to top-up electric power credit on prepaid metres for the past few days.



The technical challenge affected customers in 10 operational regional areas of the ECG in Volta, Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo.



