We have restrained Western Togolanders in Volta Region - Police Commander

Volta Regional Police Commander, DCOP Edward Oduro Kwarteng

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Volta Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Edward Oduro Kwarteng has said his outfit in the Volta region continues to carefully monitor the separatist group in the region, Western Togoland, to ensure peaceful coexistence.

According to him, the region is noted for being one of the peaceful regions in the country until actions and inactions of the separatist group started emerging but he's happy to announce that, the Police has been able to curtail the group and arrested most of the perpetrators.



"In 2017, our known peaceful region started recording disturbing activities of separatist group prompting a wave of violence in the region. The Police through a strong collaboration with other security agencies have been able to contain the situation with most of the activists arrested."



He said this at a press briefing held at the Regional Police Command in Ho on Tuesday, 26 October 2021.



He further indicated that, "The Police continue to monitor and engage key stakeholders in our containment drive to ensure the region remains peaceful."



DCOP Oduro also mentioned that the Police in the region is joining all forces together in the fight against human trafficking, cybercrime, assaults, murder, violation of road safety laws, defilement among other crimes.

The Commander, however, praised Police personnel in the Volta region for "their hard work over the years and new officers who have joined us."



DCOP emphasised by sending a caution to wrongdoers saying "This is a warning notice to the criminals, to be forewarned is to be forearmed."



Papavi's death and implication on Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF)



Earlier this month, security analyst, Adam Bonaa asked the country’s National Security Ministry and other related security agencies to continue to monitor the activities of separatists in the country following the death of their leader.



The leader and founder of the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), Charles Kormi Kudjordji, popularly known as Papavi was reported dead on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Prior to his death, the 87-year-old was standing was on the police wanted list for leading a secessionist group that was championing the separation of the “Western Togoland” from Ghana.



Speaking on his death in an interview with GhanaWeb, Adam Bonaa noted that any interpretation of Papavi’s death to mean the end of the separatist movement by security agencies will be fatal to the national security of Ghana.



“If we underestimate his death and think that the death of Paapavi ends the agitations from the point of view of the separatist movement then we will be laughing at the wrong side of our mouths,” Adam Bonaa stated.