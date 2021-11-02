We have set up more companies than any other govt since independence – Bawumia

In the history of this country, no government has established more factories than the Akufo-Addo administration, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

According to the Vice President, no government compares to the current New Patriotic Party administration when it comes to setting up of factories with the One-District-One-Factory initiative at the heart of that feat.



Addressing a gathering of students and diplomatic community on the impact of the digitalization innovations on the economy, Bawumia stressed the correlation between digitalization and the economy.



“Stimulating industrialization from the ground up through One District One Factory. More factories have been set up than under any other government in the history of Ghana,” Dr Bawumia stated.

Dubbed ‘Bawumia Speaks’, the event was themed ‘Transforming An Economy Through Digitalisation: The Ghana Story’.



