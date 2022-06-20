4
We have special teams to fix all flood-ravaged roads within 24hrs – Amoako-Attah

Asesewa Bad Road 3 Several roads across the country have been ravaged by the rains

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

All roads destroyed by floods across Ghana will be fixed within 24 hours after they had been ravaged by the rains, Minister of Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako-Attah has said.

Addressing journalists at Junkwa in the Central Region on Monday, June 20, 2022, Mr. Amoako-Attah said: “We’re having these challenges [flood-ravaged roads] across the country”.

“The government, through the ministry, has put together a quick response team to deal with this type of situation, and I want to assure not only the people of the Central Region but the nation that we have a strong and formidable programme on the ground so that when such things happen, we will move in to restore the road depending on the degree and state of the road,” he promised.

Portions of the Twifo Praso to Cape Coast Road recently caved in after a downpour.

A bridge on the road collapsed after the Surowi river overflowed its banks.

Mr. Amoako-Attah said the government would deal with any such incidents right after they occurred.

“Our immediate attention is to reinstate the road so that life comes back to normal”.

“We can’t afford to leave it inaccessible for a long time,” he said.

