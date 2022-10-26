We have the men to replace Ofori-Atta, deploy them – Subin MP tells Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Eugene Boakye Antwi, lawmaker for the Subin Constituency, has challenged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to deploy ‘the men’ the governing party has as a replacement for embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

He explained on Tuesday's edition of Asempa FM's Ekosiisen programme that the governing New Patriotic Party has 'the men and women' who are equally qualified to replace the two ministers they [breakaway Majority MPs] want to be dismissed.



“NPP we have the men, we have the men, yes, we do have the men so let’s deploy them. Why do we behave like we are the second-rate political party in Ghana? What has someone learned, what exposure does one have that others do not?" he quizzed.



To him, the call by the Majority MPs who describe themselves as the 'back benchers' goes a long way to show that the governing party is running a “democracy and not a family dynasty”.



During the 2016 electoral campaign of the NPP, then-presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians that the NPP have the men to give Ghanaians a decent standard of living.



"We in the NPP have the men and the women that will give Ghanaians a decent standard of living. #RiseAndBuildTour," President Akufo-Addo's September 4 tweet read.

On the back of this, the MP in commenting after some Majority 'anti-Ofori-Atta' lawmakers demanded that the finance minister is fired.The MPs, numbering over 80, held a press conference to impress on the President to relieve his cousin, Ken Ofori-Atta , of his duties as a minister of finance in order to salvage the distressed economy.“Unless they kill all of us, we will not allow it. If we have to come out we will come out, that is why this happened today. It’s not about individuals, we are asking for the President to do just a simple thing for us, just let them step aside, bring others to see how the economy will react,” Eugene Boakye Antwi said.He added if the President fails to act, "then the MPs will advise ourselves by not partaking in government business. We want Ghanaians to know that we are taking a stance and we want the President to listen to us,” Eugene Boakye Antwi stressed.





