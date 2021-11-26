We have the numbers to win - Majority denies running away from budget approval vote

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The Majority side in parliament say the significance of the 2022 budget approval voting which is expected to be conducted today is not lost on them.



Debate on the 2022 budget presented in parliament by the finance minister on November 17, 2021, is set to be concluded today November 26, 2021, after which approval voting is expected to be held.



However as at midday when proceedings was expected to have commenced already, the majority members of the house were yet to take to their seats.

The minority, in a press conference addressed by Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, alleged that the majority is running away from the process due to fears of having the budget rejected.



But speaking to the media subsequently, Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh refuted the claims.



He indicated that the majority, contrary to the claims of the minority, had been locked up in a caucus meeting which has caused their delay in reporting to the chamber.



“Caucus meeting is something normal that we do in this house. So for anybody to have the temerity to come and address you and to say that we are engaging in ferrying our members with chartered flight and I am told all manner of stories. I mean treat it with the greatest level of disrespect and disdain,” the Majority Chief Whip said.



Ahead of the approval vote, the majority side is said to be having a deficit in numbers.

The member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adjoa Safo, are reported to be out of the country.



And According to Sam George, the government has chartered a private jet to bring them back into the country.



The make-up of the current parliament has made policies requiring voting to be contentious, especially when there is a disagreement between the two sides of the house.



The majority with 138 MPs has only one seat more than the minority side which has 137 members in the house.