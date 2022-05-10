We haven't asked govt to introduce 'Single Mothers Allowance' – PNC

People's National Convention (PNC)

Provide some form of allowance for single mothers – PNC statement issued by Nabla



The People's National Convention (PNC) has stated that it has not asked the government to provide an allowance for single mothers, contrary to assertions by its suspended general secretary, Janet Nabla.



In a statement issued by its National Youth Organiser, Mark Ewusi Arkoh Monday, May 9, the party said that it had nothing to do with the statement issued by Janet Nabla which made the said request to the government.



The PNC added that its leadership has never discussed the issue of giving allowances to single parents.

"It has come to the notice of leadership of the People's National Convention about a statement purporting to have been issued by the suspended general secretary of the party, Janet Nabla. Leadership wishes to state that the party has not met to discuss any issue relating to the above statement.



"Leadership wishes to reiterate that Janet Nabla got suspended on August 28 2021, by NEC and subsequently got suspended indefinitely by the standing committee of the party after a recommendation by the party's National Disciplinary Committee on May 6 2022," portions of the statement read.



It added that the general public should take the comments made by Janet Nabla in the statement she issued as her personal opinion and not the position of the PNC.



Janet Nabla issued a statement that said the PNC urges the government to introduce a plan that seeks to address the financial challenges of single mothers.



The press statement which Nabla issued as part of the 2022 Mother's Day celebration further stated that the "single mothers allowance" is to honour mothers who have contributed and are still contributing immensely to the development of Ghana.

"The PNC is concerned with the increasing rate of single parenting in recent times, especially mothers who are single-handedly caring for their children whereas the fathers are absent. These mothers work themselves out in order to fend for themselves and their children," portions of the statement received by the suspended PNC general secretary read.



