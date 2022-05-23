We haven't said Owoo’s are not the pre-acquisition owners of Achimota Forest Land - Osu Stool

Aerial view of the Achimota Forest

Osu Stool says it has not made any statement on ownership of Achimota Forest

Nii Nortey Adumuah IV, Nii O. T. Ankrah have no mandate to speak on our behalf - Osu Stool



Osu Stool won judgment on Achimota forest – Nii O. T. Ankrah



The Osu Stool has stated that it has not made any statement on the ongoing discussion about the ownership of the Achimota Forest Land.



According to the Osu Stool, statements made by the two persons, Nii Nortey Adumuah IV and Nii O. T. Ankrah, saying that the Owoo Family are not the pre-acquisition owners of the Achimota Forest are their opinions and not that of the stool.



In a statement released on May 23, 2022 and copied to GhanaWeb, the Osu Stool said that Nii Nortey Adumuah IV has been indefinitely suspended from the stool and can not make any statement on its behalf.



"The attention of the Osu Stool has been drawn to statements purportedly made in its name on matters in respect of the Achimota Forest and wish to state categorically that the Osu Stool has not made any public statement on the matter.

“We have particularly noted statements made by Nii Nortey Adumuah IV, the indefinitely suspended Osu Kinkawe Oshiahene and Nii O. T. Ankrah alleged Spokesperson of the Onu Stool. We wish to state that those comments were not authorised by the Osu Stool and the two individuals have no mandate to speak for either the Osu Stool or Osu Traditional Council.



“We have also noted statements made by one Adotei Addo alias Nii Teinoe Ashigenteh II and Nii Odoi Kwao on Osu Stool matter these persons do not represent the Osu Stool and have no mandate whatsoever to make any statements on behalf of the Osu Stool or Osu Traditional Council. For the avoidance of doubt, the newly installed Osu Mantse, Tetecte Nii Nortey Owuo IV and the accredited leaders of Osu have not made any public statements on the issue,” portions of the statement by the stool read.



It added that the only persons with the mandate to make pronouncements on behalf of the stool are the Osu Klottey Wuloma, Nutimo Nei Odikan III; Osu Kinkawe Draasetse, Ni Suban Assen VII; and Osu Ashinte Dzauseise, Nii Nortey Otututse II.



Nii Otinkorang Ankrah, who said he was the Secretary to Osu Stool, in an interview on Star FM, said that the Owoo Family cannot claim ownership of the forest since they have been to court over the forest and won the case against the Lands Commission of Ghana.



“Lands in Accra are owned by either the State, second by clan, third by a family. So if you have land in Accra you buy it from a family or a clan. If the Owoo family says the land is for them it means they bought it from the Osu State or a member who is from Osu and this is not the case. You cannot have a land in the bosom of the Osu State.



“There was an appeal in 2014 on the same case with the Lands Commission and we won the case again pending the implementation of judgment only for us to wake up one morning and you tell us the land belongs to the Owoo family. It’s never possible,” he said.

Read the statement of the Osu Stool below:







Watch the latest episode of People&Places below:



