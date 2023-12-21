We hope you won’t retaliate in kind – New Force begs Belgium, EU over mistreatment of spokesperson

Shalimar Abbiusi has been deported from Ghana following her arrest and detention

The New Force political movement has pleaded with Belgium, the home country of its deported spokesperson, Shalimar Abbiusi; and the international community not to hit back at Ghana over the gross rights violation of Abbiusi.

In a statement dated November 20, 2023, the movement decried the arrest, detention and subsequent deportation of Miss Abbiusi from Ghana underscoring how the entire episode was characterised by abuses of her rights.



“The New Force, expresses our profound regret for the reported instances of abuse faced by Shallie, unwarranted detention for up to seven (7) days, the unwarranted search, and ransacking of her home.



"The movement acknowledges the strain on her family and sympathizes with their aggrieved feelings over reported gross misconduct and malpractice by trusted officials. Shallie has since returned to the Kingdom of Belgium.



“The New Force stands for the empowerment of people. Therefore, it deeply saddens us hearing the unsettling circumstances and experiences she had. Shallie's impeccable conduct is a reminder to the international community about the importance of fully embracing human rights laws, democracy, justice, the presumption of innocence and the burden of proof even in difficult circumstances. An honourable life Is not lived without friction,” the statement.



While apologising for the treatment meted out to Miss Abbiusi, the New Force urged Belgium, the European Union and the international community not to reciprocate and also demanded reconsideration of the misuse of power by the government of Ghana in dealing with her issue.



“We apologise for the disregard of international human rights laws in our Republic of Ghana.

“In a gesture of accountability, we extend apologies to the Kingdom of Belgium. the EU committee and the international community at large. We hope that you do not retaliate in kind. We hope that Ghana reconsiders their reported misuse of power for political interests and realigns herself with a robust legal framework that preserves our global standing as a country of justice and peace,” the group said.



Shalimar Abbiusi, a Belgian national who gained popularity as spokesperson of the New Force movement was arrested and put before a court by the Ghana Immigration Service for allegedly using false declaration to obtain a resident permit.



The state Tuesday, December 19, 2023, dropped the charges against her after which she was subsequently rearrested and deported from the country.



However, according to the New Force, Shalimar’s work as spokesperson of the movement was based purely on genuine heartfelt support for the people of Ghana and what the movement stood for.



“The New Force is a grassroots movement that stands for a renewal and a rejuvenation for the people of Ghana. A young woman named Shalimar Abbiusi (Shallie), distinguished for her role as a TV presenter and for her compassion to the plight of Ghanaians, saw this movement and volunteered herself as our lead spokesperson.



"She was not born in Ghana: she chose to come here. She understood the preoccupation that her race might have, as one of our spokespeople. Accepting the possibility of public rejection, she was welcomed with open arms, into our community.

“Where we saw genuine, heartfelt support for our people, others saw subterfuge,” the group said.



GA/SARA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.