22
Menu
News

We imported 'Jerusalem stone' from Israel for foundation of National Cathedral - John Kumah

Video Archive
Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu Constituency, John Kumah, has said that the National Cathedral when completed will bring a huge return on investment for the country.

According to him, it will become one of the major tourist hubs in the country.

President Akufo-Addo in March 2017, proposed the construction of a National Cathedral which he said is in fulfilment of a promise he made to God before winning the 2016 General Elections.

In the line with this, the government is investing heavily in the National Cathedral which when completed will despite its strong Biblical backing provide revenue for the government.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that Ghanaians may no longer have to travel to Israel to pray again because they are going to have a feel of everything that happens there when they go to the National Cathedral to pray.

" . . In fact we want to connect it to the Solomon Temple in Israel so in terms of the foundation, we have intentionally gone to Jerusalem for Jerusalem stone for the foundation as a covenant stone, so that when you stand there it will just feel like standing in Israel . . ." he told Kwame Nkrumah 'Tikese'

He added that as an asset-backed expenditure, Ghana is expected to reap the benefit of investing in the national cathedral project between 10-15 years.

Watch video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gideon Mensah leaves Black Stars camp in Japan
5 cases of monkeypox recorded in Ghana
Peace FM's DKY, Yaw Kesseh make wild allegations over Jojo Wollacott selection
Obiri Boahen scolds Adom Otchere
15-year-old sexually-molested girl breaks silence
5 players likely to be left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup
Chelsea FC Ghanaian kit man reportedly dies after 2 weeks on vacation in Ghana
Obiri Boahen shreds critics to pieces over Togbe Afede’s Ex-gratia
Odoi Kwao family call for the arrest of Nii Lante Vanderpuye
I never said Akufo-Addo won't make it to Heaven - Ablakwa clarifies