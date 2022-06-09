We imported 'Jerusalem stone' from Israel for foundation of National Cathedral - John Kumah

Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu Constituency, John Kumah, has said that the National Cathedral when completed will bring a huge return on investment for the country.

According to him, it will become one of the major tourist hubs in the country.



President Akufo-Addo in March 2017, proposed the construction of a National Cathedral which he said is in fulfilment of a promise he made to God before winning the 2016 General Elections.



In the line with this, the government is investing heavily in the National Cathedral which when completed will despite its strong Biblical backing provide revenue for the government.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that Ghanaians may no longer have to travel to Israel to pray again because they are going to have a feel of everything that happens there when they go to the National Cathedral to pray.

" . . In fact we want to connect it to the Solomon Temple in Israel so in terms of the foundation, we have intentionally gone to Jerusalem for Jerusalem stone for the foundation as a covenant stone, so that when you stand there it will just feel like standing in Israel . . ." he told Kwame Nkrumah 'Tikese'



He added that as an asset-backed expenditure, Ghana is expected to reap the benefit of investing in the national cathedral project between 10-15 years.



Watch video below:



