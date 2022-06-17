We intend to call for a vote to remove Ofori-Atta from office – Ablakwa

Mr Ablakwa says the Minority in Parliament will consider a vote of censure on Ken Ofori-Atta

Government facilitates National Cathedral Construction

Government releases GHC200 million towards National Cathedral construction



Ablakwa raises concerns about procurement breaches in National Cathedral construction



Minority Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudezeto Ablakwa, has stated that his party in the legislature is bent on ensuring that persons responsible for the breach of procurement processes in the ongoing National Cathedral construction do not go unpunished.



According to Mr Ablakwa, there are serious procurement breaches in the government’s facilitation of the construction and the payment of some GHC200 million state funds towards it.



Speaking on Class FM on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Mr Ablakwa said his side intends to utilize all available measures in the arsenal of parliament to ensure responsible persons, including the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, pay for the breaches.

“Let me also assure listeners that this is not a matter that we are just raising for the media, and we leave it in the domain of the media. We have filed three urgent questions in parliament; one on the procurement issues standing in the name of the Honourable Kwame Agbodza; I have two questions related to the total amount of monies spent so far, consultancy, construction, and then the legal basis for the finance minister’s reckless conduct.



“It is important to also inform the general public that we intend to activate other measures in the parliamentary toolkit which does not exclude a possible vote of censure, a vote to remove the finance minister from office. Because this egregious violation of the constitution must not go unpunished,”



According to Mr Ablakwa, this has become more necessary as a way of proving the usefulness of parliament as an arm of government.



“We can assure you that we are taking this matter very seriously. Because if we do not, then it means that parliament has become a useless institution, it is a toothless bulldog, and despite the power and authority the constitution has given us, we really have become so worthless that we will sit aloof and allow the finance minister to desecrate our constitution and to totally undermine parliament, and to bring the entire democratic architecture into disrepute. We are determined to ensure that that does not happen,” he stated.



