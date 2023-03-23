We just come out with policies without thinking – Ken Agyapong reacts to ban of imported used cars

A New Parotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has slammed the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government over its decision to ban the importation of used cars into Ghana.

Ken Agyapong said that the decision by the government is totally wrong and was not well thought off.



Speaking at an event in a viral video shared by Graphic Online, on March 23, 2023, Mr Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, added that a lot of Ghanaians are going to lose their jobs because of the decision by the government.



“You cannot bring a year to five-year-old cars because VW is going to produce brand new cars in Ghana, because Nissan is going to produce brand new cars in Ghana.



“The direct tax (we are losing) through customs is more than anything in the country. Look at the number of people who are going to lose their jobs. How many jobs are these companies going to create? We didn’t sit down to analyse all these things, we just come out with policies, don’t bring used cars,” he said.



He added that “Just this 2016, I bought 240 used pick-ups for NPP campaigns. Today, you are in power and you are telling Ghanaians not to buy used… what is the purchasing power of every Ghanaian in the country. How many people can afford new cars.”



The NPP flagbearer added that the government should have rather made the car manufacturers make Ghana their production hub for Africa.

Ken Agyapong’s views on the vehicle assembly policy in Ghana and the effects on importation of vehicles pic.twitter.com/B80VsbIK1J — GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) March 23, 2023

