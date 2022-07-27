We know how to deal with corruption but we refuse to - Linda Kwafo

Linda Ofori Kwafo is the Exec Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative

The Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative, Linda Ofori Kwafo, has bemoaned the alarming rate at which corruption in the country is eating up the nation.

She explained that the widespread nature of corruption in the country is worrying and could eventually swallow the country up.



She also wondered why Ghana is not also performing well in the fight against the menace just as other African countries are doing.



“It’s tiring talking about this issue. We know what to do. When we wanted E-Levy, we did it swiftly. When it comes to Sub-Saharan Africa, we have other countries doing very well so far as governance educators are concerned… we have the Seychelles, the Rwanda's, the Botswana, the Cape Verde – don’t tell me some of them are small countries and islands…” she said in a JoyNews report monitored by GhanaWeb.



Linda Ofori Kwafo also indicated that the country and its leaders know very well how to deal with corrupt practices but have just refused to deal with them appropriately.



She also referred to a recent CHRAJ report that supported her arguments that corruption has become so endemic in the country.

“What we have to do, we know: we are just refusing to do it. One day, we’ll wake up and corruption would have swallowed us. And for me, when I saw the report from CHRAJ and the Statistical Service yesterday, I got to know institutions like the hospitals – it’s so endemic and it’s so annoying, and it’s so disturbing that now, from the top: from the presidency, to parliament, to the judiciary, to the state institutions, to everywhere, people are being perceived to be corrupt,” she said.



EA/BOG