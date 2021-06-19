We know the solutions for crime issues but we are not committed to it - Kweku Baako

Kweku Baako Jnr is the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide

• Kweku Baako Jnr says there is an abundance of solutions to the cases of crime in the country

• He believes that the lack of commitment to implement them is the biggest setback these documents have received



• He also stressed the fact that the country is insecure and as such, the police should admit it and fix the mess



The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Kweku Baako Jnr, has explained that it is not the lack of solutions to tackle issues of security in the country, but the commitment to implement them.



In the past week, issues of crime and security have become topical after two bullion vans were attacked by armed robbers, with the first leading to the killing of a police constable and a civilian woman.



The police have since come under a lot of pressure to do something about the security situation in the country but Kweku Baako Jnr says the solutions are already there.



He explained that there are several documents that proffer the way out but there is the need for leadership across the divide to commit to implementing them, adding that this is not a present challenge.

He also stressed that the attempt by the police administration to infer that there is no insecurity in the country because the numbers of cases of crime aren't so abundant should not be entertained.



"The police service and other security agencies are working to cure this mischief because they realize that it has an impact on people's sense of security as well as the economic development of this country. And I have to be very honest that this is not the first time this country has been challenged or confronted with this phenomenon and each time, the various administrations that have come and gone, including the police administration itself, regardless of the leadership, they've all recognized these things.



"I have this report here, dated March 1997, it's the Justice Archer report. It was in recognition of the state of the Ghana police, not just morale and equipment; the training, the recruitment and all that.



"Each one of these documents here [referring to a number of documents he had earlier made reference to], is a clear recognition of authorities in this country, law enforcement authority, political leadership, security leadership that we have a problem. So, it's not as if because not everybody feels insecure, it means there's no problem. There is!



"There is a challenge for law enforcement and security management of this country and I believe, if we have to be honest, is that all these things, if we read all, you'll see that we know what to do. It is how to do it - the commitment that we must show to operationalize these fine documents," he said.



Kweku Baako Jnr made these known on the Saturday, June 19, 2021, edition of NewsFile on the JoyNews channel and monitored by GhanaWeb.