We know you, we will get you – Police to Kpando-Agbenoxoe robbers

The Ghana Police Service

The Anti-Robbery Squad attached to the Volta Regional Police Command is on a targeted intelligence-led special operation to combat armed robbery activities in the region, especially along the Kpando-Dambai highway.

Police reports indicate that a group of armed robbers has been operating on that stretch by passengers and motorists, and robbing them of their valuables.



In view of this, the Volta Regional Police Command said it has deployed its anti-robbery squad to clamp down on criminal activities in the region.

Also, other anti-robbery squads all over the country are on high alert to deal with any armed group.



“We are pursuing those who attacked a commercial vehicle in the early hours of Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Kpando-Agbenoxoe. We know them and we shall get them to face justice,” the police said in a statement.