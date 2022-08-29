We lack enforcement of our laws, run expensive, large government - Kwabena Agyapong

Former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong believes Ghana’s constitution contains the best laws in the world, but enforcement is a major issue.

He stated that the law is in place, but the enforcement and imposition of law, order, and discipline is our problem.



The presidential candidate stated that this is something he brings to the table, and if elected, he will ensure that our laws are enforced without fear or favour.



"We need a strong leader who will enforce the law when something goes wrong, and that is what I bring to the table.



"We require a leader who is willing to make difficult decisions. That’s what I have to offer.”

The presidential candidate hopeful added, “I believe we should respect the constitution because I have consistently spoken against large governments.



"The constitution clearly states that not more than 19 cabinet ministers may be appointed. You can evaluate them, demand results, chase progress, and bring development to the people if you have a small government.



"This is not the first time I’ve mentioned it. When I was General Secretary in 2015, I addressed this issue. I believe we should take a bipartisan approach and conclude that the cost of running this country is excessive. Every minister, in my opinion, should have one deputy. The president, too, has one deputy. Why do ministers need more than two deputies?



"Those who do so, I respectfully disagree. The current administration is not the only guilty party in this case; all previous governments are also to blame. We must put a stop to it. As a result, we would have a small government. It comes with a lot of responsibility, but we can handle it.”