We’ll address concerns raised by school feeding caterers – Secretariat

Some students enjoying their school feeding meals

According to the School Feeding Secretariat, concerns raised by the School Feeding Programme will be addressed so that they can return to cooking for students across the country.

The Public Relations Officer for Alfa Siba stated that the government is working with the Secretariat to ensure that caterers’ needs are met.



He begged the caterers to return to the various beneficiary schools while they worked to resolve and meet their demands.



He told Citi Fm in Accra that the government approved an upward adjustment of the grant per child pending disbursement in accordance with caterers’ demand for a rise in the amount the government is currently spending to feed students per day in its 2023 budget statement.

“Minister of Finance indicated in this year’s budget that the government has approved an upward adjustment of the grant. The caterers want the current grant of 97 pesewas per child be increased to GH¢3.50, and we are looking at it, and I am sure in the coming days, we will hear something about the increment that will be mutually acceptable to all of us.”



And on the caterers’ biggest demand of the government paying all arrears owed them, Mr. Siba “acknowledged that the arrears have been delayed, but it is due to the economic situation that we find ourselves in, and we have made requests long ago and have been given strong assurances by the government that it is seriously mobilising the funds to clear the arrears soon.”