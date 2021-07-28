We’ll apply the law if you fail to return party properties – Asiedu Nketia to Anyidoho

•Asiedu Nketia insists no one is above the laws that govern the National Democratic Congress
•He says Koku Anyidoho breached the laws and earned the expulsion
•He wants him to return any party property in his possession
Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has said that the party acted within its rules with the decision to expel former deputy General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoho.
According to him, the party’s regulations state clearly what ought to be done in such circumstances as Anyidoho found himslef and the rules were applied without favor.
Asiedu Nketia said neither him nor any party official is above the dictates of the party’s laws and that once you fall foul, you will be dealt with.
“Party membership is not categorized into high profile or low profile. All members are equal and same before the law and that is what has been done in this case. We work according to our rules,” he told JoyNews.
Asiedu Nketia further urged Koku Anyidoho to return all properties of the party in his care.
He warned that the party will take legal action against him if he fails to submit the materials to the appropriate authorities.
“We urge him to return any party property in his care whether at the constituency, regional or national level that we may not know of. Failure to do so will mean that we will apply the laws.” Asiedu Nketia said.
In a statement announcing his axing from the party, Asiedu Nketia said that: “The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) acting in compliance of Article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution unanimously adopted the report and accepts full responsibility for your expulsion from the party.”
The letter dated Tuesday, July 27, 2021 continued: “You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter you are no more recognised as a member the party and cannot carry yourself as such.”