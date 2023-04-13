We'll arrest, handover Bryan Acheampong to police – NDC Women's Wing vows

The NDC women's wing

The Women's Wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched a manhunt for the embattled Minister of Agric and the Member of Parliament for Kwahu Mpraeso, Bryn Acheampong if the police renege on their mandate of ensuring peace and order in the country.

According to the Women's Wing, they will effect the arrest of the lawmaker for his recent reckless comment if the state security agencies fail to do so.



"We call on the security agencies to immediately arrest Bryan Acheampong and slap him with charges for inciting a treasonous act.



"If the security agencies fail to arrest Bryan Acheampong as they did others, we will call for a nationwide Women's Revolution to, with immediate, effect a citizens' arrest of "Nation Wrecker" Bryan Acheampong", NDC National Women's Organizer, Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw said.



According to the NDC Women's wing, "the message is simple and clear, the women of the National Democratic Congress are infuriated by the reckless and covetous statements by Mr. Bryan Acheampong.

Bryan Acheampong is on record as saying the governing New Patriotic Party will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC); therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.



"These treasonable statements that shake the foundation of our democracy didn't start last Saturday. In 2021, at a delegates' conference in Kumasi, President Akufo Addo reiterated his plans to hand over power in 2025 to his party's flag bearer," Dr. Bisiw stated.