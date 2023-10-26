We’ll attack all Fulani herdsmen if one person is attacked in our community – Chief warns

File photo

The Chief of Kwahu Tafo, Nana Kwasi Opoku Mintah, and the people of Kwahu Tafo Community in the Kwahu East District have given a warning that if attacks by Fulani herdsmen do not stop, they will take the law into their own hands.

The traditional leader lamented that herdsmen were attacking them too frequently, and if they did not stop, they would defend themselves.



He delivered the statements to a durbar of chiefs and residents.



He also gave a warning that if the government did not remove the herders from their village, they would use force to do so.



Nana Kwasi Opoku Mintah emphasised that if the ranchers do not comply with the evacuation directions or take their animals away from their lands, the resolution will be to shoot every cattle on site.



According to the Chief, they are beginning a comprehensive evacuation exercise without leaving any livestock on their properties; so, the Fulani herders in the area are to confine their animals in the ranch or transport them away from the property.



“It is not our intention to drive you out of our community.” But you have engaged in illegal operations and terrorised our people. We treated you nicely and provided you with a place to stay, but you did not manage it well. As a result, I request that you vacate the premises. I’m also warning other chiefs in the area who have granted them lands to be cautious because if they extend into our community, we’ll deal with the chiefs. In the event of an attack by one individual in our community, we will pounce on all herders in the community.

We are serious and ready to defend ourselves. We had no intention of doing this, but the herders have terrorised us for far too long, and we must defend ourselves. That is why I am calling to everyone willing to help us deal with this situation to come to our aid. We will battle until all of the herdsmen have been driven out of the village. If the president and his vice president want peace, they should address the matter with his appointments.”



He used the occasion to reassure farmers of his commitment to stabilise the situation so that they could return to their farms, adding that he is steadfast in his efforts to rid the area of herdsmen to keep farmers safe.



He also urged the government, through the Interior Minister, the Area MP, and all security agencies, to come and assist them in driving the herdsmen off their land.



Meanwhile, the Zongo Chief, Sariki Mohammed Abubakar, appealed to the chiefs and people to remain calm on behalf of the Fulani leadership.



He said the issue could be addressed amicably.