We’ll beat NDC easily if they bring Mahama again - Ofoe Teye

The NPP executive is confident the party will beat John Mahama in the 2024 polls

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Chairman of the Tema East constituency branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teyechu IV, has revealed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is counting on a major mistake that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will commit as part of its strategy to break the eight.

That mistake is the NDC electing former President John Mahama again as its flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections.



“As a party, we have lost some shine because of the current economic situation in the country even though it is not the fault of government that the external factors such as the COVID 19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine happened. Even so, no matter who becomes our presidential candidate for 2024, we will win and break the eight.“It will even be easier if the NDC returns John Mahama because we have beaten Mahama twice before and have just the right campaign messages to beat him again,” the Tema East NPP Chairman said in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of a wedding ceremony at Tema Manhean on saturday.consequently, he said, “we are fervently hoping that the NDC will bring John Mahama again so that we can easily break the eight.”



The statement of the NPP Constituency Chairman comes as the NDC is believed to be preparing its presidential and parliamentary primaries in May.



Mr. Mahama has already lost two elections at the hands of the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo and on both occasions, he lost by hundreds of thousands of votes.

In 2016, Mahama was the first ever sitting president to be defeated in an election. He lost that election by almost 1million votes.



“Then in 2020, he lost again by over 500,000 votes. NPP whipped Mahama like a small boy, I think that as a duty to the party, all members should pray for the NDC to elect Mahama again as flagbearer so that we can easily beat him again like we did in 2016,” Nene Agbadiagba said.



Last year, international market research company, Economist Intelligence Unit, EIU, forecast that the NDC will very likely win the 2024 elections however, to make sure double sure, the party must discard its leader in the 2024 presidential election that is Mr. Johnn Mahama.



However, Mr. Mahama has refused to be dissuaded from contesting again, strategically keeping mute over whether he will contest or not.