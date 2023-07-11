We’ll boycott the 2024 elections if our poor roads are not fixed – Fise drivers and residents

The aggrieved residents are protesting and demanding a fair share of the national cake

Drivers and residents in Fise, a suburb of Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region, have expressed their dissatisfaction with the road network.

The aggrieved residents are protesting and demanding a fair share of the national cake.



According to them, the community’s poor road network is threatening their livelihood.



The drivers complained to Rainbow Radio’s Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi that the area’s roads had developed holes that could be used for swimming pools.



Some claimed that pregnant women were particularly vulnerable.



According to Buffalo, a driver, several pregnant women have miscarried as a result of the poor road network.



Another said that a pregnant woman recently gave birth in his car and had to abandon it for a week because it was damaged.

They have since threatened to boycott the general elections in 2024 unless their concerns are addressed.



"We are enraged by the state of our roads. The potholes that have formed on the roads could be converted into swimming pools. We’re working and using the money to fix our cars. This is unjust, and we want to use this medium to inform our leaders so that they can address our concerns,” said one driver.



"We want to tell our leaders that if they do not repair our roads, we will boycott the 2024 general elections,” said another. When it rains, the area floods and you must wait until the flood recedes before returning home. Women who are pregnant suffer the most.”



"A pregnant woman recently gave birth in my car,” said Kofi Mensah, the founder of the drivers union.



Another driver claimed that the area has become a haven for thieves who use the bad roads to attack and rob people of their valuables.