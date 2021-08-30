'We'll break the 8 years of naked thievery, nepotism, impunity, deception' – NDC

National Communications Officer for the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said the only motivation for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia, and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to want to “Break the Eight”, is to help them perpetuate a regime of corruption, naked thievery, ostentation, and impunity.

According to the NDC, the government’s wish is that in 2024, Ghanaians will give them another opportunity to “cover up their bad deeds and continue to dim the torch of accountability while further enriching themselves and impoverishing the Ghanaian people.”



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, 30 August 2021, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, said the NDC is confident that come 2024, all well-meaning Ghanaians who wish to see the progress of the nation, will join forces with the party to “break the eight years of stealing, break the eight years of nepotism, break the eight years of lawlessness and impunity, break the eight years of deception and broken promises and break the eight years of injustice and intolerance.”



He said former president John Dramani Mahama will continue to express his gratitude to the people of Ghana for their support and would provide a voice for the voiceless to ensure good governance and accountability.



“No amount of misrepresentations and verbal attacks would dissuade him [Mahama] from doing and saying what he deems to be right and in the interest of the nation,” Mr. Gyamfi stated.

Mr. Gyamfi encouraged the media and anti-corruption civil society organizations who, he said are being abused by the president not to give up their fight against corruption under Akufo-Addo’s government.



“We salute your courage and patriotism. Please, don’t give up or give in to the abuses and threats of this intolerant and despotic regime”.



“Let’s kick [them] out in 2024 so we can hold them accountable for their thievery”.



“And let’s work together to rescue this country from the hands of this corrupt NPP government and build the prosperous and better Ghana we all yearn for,” he stated.