We’ll campaign against MPs who reject anti-gay bill – Pentecost Church

General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Alexander Kumi Larbi

The Church of Pentecost has warned that it will campaign against any parliamentarian who votes against the anti-gay bill.

According to the Church of Pentecost, members of Parliament are elected not only to enact laws but to also protect the values and moral fibre of the country.



General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Alexander Kumi Larbi, in an interview on Citi FM said the Church has the numbers to fight the normalisation of same-sex relationships and also campaign against any MP who okays homosexuality.



“Our position is that we do not want this thing. The Church of Pentecost is 10.3 per cent of the Ghanaian population. It is not about legal issues but morality. Within 48 hours, we have 15,000 signatories so if we give ourselves a week, all the 3 million members of the Church will sign. So if the MPs vote against this Bill, we also campaign against them in their constituencies. They were voted to go and defend what we want. So our position is that we are not in support of LGBT.”



“We don’t want that, that is why we are supporting parliament with our numbers. If the MPs decide otherwise, the churches are in discussions. This Bill will never survive in Ghana. If they throw it away and say that they are going to allow it, we will use our numbers to rescue the nation because we are doing this for posterity and the values and virtues of this country. We have the numbers, and they are solidly behind us because we are fighting their cause”, Apostle Alexander Kumi Larbi added.



The comments come after the Chairman of Church of Pentecost Apostle Eric Nyamekye on Wednesday asked President Akufo-Addo to immediately shut the door to activities of members of the LGBTQI+ community in the country.

Citing the President’s assurance that same-sex marriage will never happen under his watch, Apostle Nyamekye argued the necessary action required now is the passage of the anti LGBTQI+ bill currently before parliament.



Speaking during the presentation of memos in support of the bill to the constitutional, legal and parliamentary Affairs Committee, the Pentecost Chairman demanded immediate action to safeguard the future of the country.



Other leaders from the Methodist Church, Apostolic Church, and Christian Council took turns to address the gathering as they presented their own memos in support of the bill.



The anti-gay bill currently before Parliament and sponsored by some eight MPs seeks to criminalise and impose jail terms on lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders and queers (LGBTQ+) and people who promote such activities in the country.