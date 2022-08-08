We’ll cancel any branch election that does not follow the rules – NDC

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned it will cancel all of its ongoing branch elections which are done without adherence to the rules.

In a notice to all regional and constituency chairmen, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia was emphatic that any election conducted with invalid forms shall be declared null and void and shall be re-run in due course.



“Those who pay monies to persons seeking the assistance of such persons to process the payment through the platform must demand verification of the payment through the payment checker system.



“Defying Express Directives from the Regional and National Team deployed for the monitoring of the elections,” Mr. Nketiah stated.



He continued: “Composite teams made up of the National and Regional Executive Members have been deployed to monitor the elections in each constituency and to give directives on the spot to deal with any exigencies, which directives must be complied with by the constituency executives.”

The General Secretary however commended the Northern and Middle Zones of the country for a successful branch elections so far.



