‘We’ll cause you to lose your seats’ – Farmers to MPs

PRO of GNAFF, Nana Oboadie Bonsu

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen (GNAFF), Nana Oboadie Bonsu, has stated that Parliamentarians representing constituencies inhabited predominantly by farmers, would lose their seats come 2024 elections.

According to the GNAFF spokesperson, these MPs have failed in their responsibilities to the farmers, who are the majority of their constituents and to the entire Ghanaian populace, therefore, don’t deserve to be retained.



“Let’s watch very carefully, in the year 2024, most MPs in farming communities will lose their seats all because we the farmers have sat and come to the realization that we vote for people who are of no benefit to us,” Nana Oboadie Bonsu told host of Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo morning show Kofi Adoma on Monday, February 7, 2022.

He questioned: “When has Parliament ever raised any serious issue regarding farming in this country? Cocoa plantations have been destroyed and that is the backbone of our economy, not a word was said but when the issue of LGBTQI+ came they were all rushing to make an input.



“If someone wants to be gay or lesbian let that person be but this morning if you go hungry right now, there would be a problem and that’s worth looking at,” he spoke in the Twi dialect.