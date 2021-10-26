We’ll collaborate to sanitize the system, enforce laws - Police, clergy

Group photo of participants at the meeting held at the Police headquarters

Ghana Police Service has successfully held a dialogue with leaders of faith-based organizations today, Monday, October 25, 2021.

The dialogue dubbed ”Religion and the Law” was held behind closed doors.



The meeting was at the instance of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



It was the vision of the IGP that the meeting would help fashion out some arrangements that will foster relations between the GPS and all religions and faith-based organizations in the country.



Two distinguished Ghanaian lawyers, Ace Ankomah and Samson Ayenini took the religious groups through what the law and religion say about their activities.



Speaking on behalf of the faith-based organizations, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rt. Rev. Dr. Paul Boafo, disclosed that the meeting was a fruitful collaboration between the Police Administration and the religious groups.



He said they looked at religion and the laws of Ghana, how religion could be used to foster co-existence and then also to obey and adhere to the laws of this nation.

The areas they look at hee revealed were noisemaking, things that are inhumane and ”all these things are not new. They are our laws, and they must be enforced”.



He said all the faith-based organizations agreed that the Police must be supported in enforcing these laws.



He indicated that they have also commended the IGP for the work he is doing, and as religious groups, they are prepared to support him to bring sanity, discipline and order to our society.



He said they would collaborate with the Police to embark on education to ensure that the enforcement becomes a reality.



Representing the Ghana Police Service, the Acting Director-General of the Public Affairs Department, ACP Kwesi Ofori noted that the move is not witch hunt anyone but rather find a common ground for both parties to fashion out some arrangements that will foster relations between the GPS and all faith-based organizations in the country.



He also explained that the laws of Ghana allow people to practice their faith but in accordance with the laws of the country.

He said the Police would embark on education and enforcement of the law.



He stated that the IGP has shown commitment in enforcing all the laws applicable in the country but stressed, ”this is not a witch-hunting exercise. We want to ensure that the laws are enforced.



He said the collaboration is not a question of monitoring but rather, they want to work together to sanitize the system.



In attendance at the dialogue were representatives from the Christian Council of Ghana, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Office of the National Chief Imam, Independent Churches Association of Ghana, and others.