We'll continue to disinfect airports till coronavirus is no more – Zoomlion

Zoomlion personnel spraying Kotoka International Airport

A Vector Control Officer (VCO) of private waste management company Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), Mr. Enoch Mintah, has hinted at his outfit's determination to continue disinfecting the country's airports to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said despite the reduction in Covid cases across the country, Zoomion would continue to carry out disinfection operations in the country's airports until the virus was no more.



"Even though we know there has been a fall in the number of cases recorded in recent times, we're bent on ensuring the country records zero cases of Covid, particularly at the entry points", he assured.



Mr. Mintah made the observation during the monthly disinfection exercise at the Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



He also underscored the need to concentrate more on the country's airports, detailing that most of the cases recorded by the country were imported.



"We all know that the airport is a hotspot; therefore, the need to concentrate on the airports. We know we have recorded a low number of cases, and that is not the reason to stop the disinfection of the airports. Our main aim is that we want to keep the infectious cases down," he further said.



Explaining the reason for the continuous disinfection of the airports, Mr. Mintah noted that because some travellers may not have been fully vaccinated, the possibility of them spreading the virus was very high when they come into contact with others.

The feat chalked in dealing with the novel coronavirus, he indicated, was through the integration of various actions.



He said Zoomlion, as a private company, will continue to put measures in place to help achieve zero Covid cases.



He, therefore, called on the general public to join hands in achieving that goal.



A team of sprayers from Zoomlion Ghana Limited disinfected the various facilities of the Kotoka International Airport Terminal Three.



For the airport environment, an atomiser was used, and a fogger took care of every nook and cranny of the KIA space.