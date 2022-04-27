We‘ll continue with strike till negotiation concludes – CLOSAG

Isaac Bampoe Addo, Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana says their industrial action will still be observed by all civil and local government workers as the National Executive Council (NEC) of CLOGSAG continue to negotiate with the government.

The Association said they were still negotiating with the government to help resolve it, adding that "we have justified whatever allowances that we have been given at the negotiation table."



These were disclosed by the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo, at a press conference in Accra yesterday.



According to him, the demand for a neutrality allowance was a minute part of the civil and local government workers' better conditions of service, which was 80 per cent complete.



Touching on other labour-related issues, Mr Addo said CLOGSAG was not in agreement with Trade Union Congress (TUC) on its intended strike and that it dissociates itself from such a decision.



It also noted that the Association, due to recent developments on the Labour front, would not collaborate with the TUC to celebrate this year's May Day.



According to Mr Addo, CLOGSAG had examined a publication by the Daily Graphic in which the Secretary-General of the TUC veered into raising salaries to reflect the inflation rate.

He further said that CLOGSAG was focused on channelling its activities for the common good of its members as a registered union that had the right to do as such.



Mr Addo also indicated that the threat of a nationwide strike by TUC was in contradiction with a declaration made and signed without his consent by Congress in March this year.



In the declaration by the TUC, it called for improved coordination between the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and the Ministry of Finance and all other relevant agencies to determine clearly the annual wage basket allowed for negotiations.



He said per the declaration made by the TUC, there was a limit to the quantum of money for negotiation, which the FWSC and MoF would determine, adding "considering the period for the 2023 salary negotiations that would form part of 2023 Budget Statement, these expectations are unattainable."



Mr Addo, therefore, advised the TUC to engage the government at the negotiation table for their issues to be addressed.