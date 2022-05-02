13
We’ll create sustainable, decent jobs and ensure workers are paid decent wages – NDC

John Mahama Former President John Dramani Mahama

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has re-affirmed it’s commitment to create sustainable and decent jobs and as well ensure that workers are paid decent wages when it comes back to power.

Marking the Worker’s Day on May, 1, 2022, Former President, John Dramani Mahama made this statement while wishing workers well.

In a Facebook post, he wrote, “The National Democratic Congress remains committed to its concept of ‘EDWUMA PA’. Through Edwuma Pa, we will create sustainable and decent jobs, and ensure that workers are paid decent wages.”

Mr Mahama in honour of workers wrote, “Happy May Day to our gallant men and women who make up our nation’s work force.”

He continued that, “You are the engine that propels our country and keeps it afloat. In periods of great economic strife and hopelessness, it is you who come to the peoples’ rescue and provide the needed inspiration and industry to get the state back on the path of recovery.”

He added that, “I have no doubt that your unconquerable spirit of resilience and service will lift us out of our present gloom. And this is why you remain our eternal heroes and heroines.”

