We’ll deal with Essiama police station rioters - Dampare

DCOP George Akuffo Dampare, IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, DCOP George Akuffo Dampare, has assured police officers at Essiama Divisional District Police Headquarters that the youth who vandalized their office on Friday, April 1, 2022, will not be spared.

He, however, commended the officers for their level of professionalism displayed when they came under attack by the youth.



“We have come barely 12 hours after the incident, just because of the difficulties of getting here earlier. Either than that, we would have come at the time that the incident was happening and walked with you to deal with it. But you did your best to de-escalate the situation, and we are seeing a minimum disruption and fatality because of what you did. So we are here to commend and appreciate you,” Mr. Dampare told the Officers when he visited the area.



He continued “It is also to let you know that we will use every means within the law, slow but sure to pick every person who has been involved in this and deal with the person in accordance with the law in a manner that the person would regret for being part of such an act for it to send the strongest message to the rest of the people in the community.”



Background



One person was killed and four others injured during scuffle between the youth and some supposed armed men at Nkroful Magistrate court in Teleku Bokazo, a mining community in the Ellembelle District.



The deceased Andrew Donkor was among a number of young men who besieged the Nkroful Magistrate court earlier on Friday April 1, 2022 after about 40 young men were arrested in a mining pit known to belong to Adamus Mines.

Narrating the incident to Empire News, an eyewitness Francis, recounts that at dawn on Friday, April 1, 2022, the youth had gone to the pit to mine but they were apprehended by some armed men believed to have been hired by Adamus mines.



The young men arrested were arraigned before the Nkroful Magistrate Court.



The youth in the area then massed up at the court sparking a scuffle between the youth and the security that resulted in one being shot in the chest.



He was immediately rushed to the Eikwe Government hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.



Some of the youth were injured during the scuffle.



However, reports had it that some of the youth out of anger besieged the Essiama Divisional Police Station and vandalized the place.