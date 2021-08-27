We’ll deal with misguided separatists in Volta, Oti regions - 66 Artillery Regiment

Lt Col Edward Sarpong Appiah, Commanding Officer of the regiment

The 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho has warned that any misguided separatist who resumes unruly activities to undermine the peace in the Volta and Oti regions would suffer swift and ruthless consequences.

“We have a duty to protect the people from criminals and we will not compromise on that for any reason,” Lt Col Edward Sarpong Appiah, Commanding Officer of the regiment said this at his induction service at the Volta Barracks on Sunday.



He said that there was a very strong collaboration among the various security agencies in the Volta Region with regards to intelligence gathering and sharing, and that placed them far above the networks of criminals.



“This is readily evident in the prevailing peace and order, as well as the low level of violent crimes and secessionists activities in the two regions,” said the commanding officer.



Lt Col Appiah pointed out that fighting crime effectively required the shared responsibility between the security agencies on the one hand and the public on the other.



Therefore, he entreated members of the public to promptly volunteer information on miscreants and their locations to the security agencies for quick action to be taken.



Lt Col Appiah also called on troops from the regiment to stay away from unauthorised operations and re-affirmed their stance to lift high the unit’s flag of discipline, professionalism and loyalty to the nation to greater and astonishing heights.

Rt Rev Dr Lt Col B.D.K. Agbeko (rtd), Moderator of the General Assembly of the E. P. Church, Ghana, who performed the induction rites, said that the post of a commanding officer of a regiment was a special one which also required God’s guidance at all times.



He congratulated Lt Col Appiah on his appointment as Commanding Officer of the 66 Artillery Regiment and advised him to seek strength from God to discharge his noble duties without fear.



The guest of honour was Brigadier General M. Amoah-Ayisi, General Officer Commanding (GOC) the Southern Command of the Ghana Army.



He commended officers and men of the 66 Artillery Regiment for their high sense of gallantry and readiness to response to their duty call always, and urged them to maintain a united front with their commanding officer to discharge the duties of the unit efficiently.



Present at the induction service was the Volta Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Edward Oduro Kwateng and Togbe Adzi Lakle Howusu XII, Awafiaga of Asogli and other traditional rulers from the Asogli State.