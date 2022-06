We’ll deal with you if you continue to disrespect parliamentary orders - A.B.A. Fuseini to Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu in the Northern Region, A.B.A. Fuseini says Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s failure to appear before parliament is “becoming annoying”.

“Who does he think he is?” he questioned in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie.



Mr Ofori-Atta has for the second time, failed to show up in parliament to account for how the government has spent COVID-19 funds.



Per the Order paper of the House last week, the minister was expected to answer 16 questions, which included accounting for COVID-19 funds.



But the Finance Minister failed to show up in parliament.

A.B.A. Fuseini, who is unhappy about the development accused Ken Ofori-Atta of continuously disrespecting parliamentary orders.



“He will not even explain to the House why he couldn’t come to the house,” he told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyeman.



He warned that the minority will ‘deal’ with him should he continue with his “stubbornness,” he stated.