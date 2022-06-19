2
Menu
News

We’ll deal with you if you continue to disrespect parliamentary orders - A.B.A. Fuseini to Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori Atta.png Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Sun, 19 Jun 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu in the Northern Region, A.B.A. Fuseini says Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s failure to appear before parliament is “becoming annoying”.

“Who does he think he is?” he questioned in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie.

Mr Ofori-Atta has for the second time, failed to show up in parliament to account for how the government has spent COVID-19 funds.

Per the Order paper of the House last week, the minister was expected to answer 16 questions, which included accounting for COVID-19 funds.

But the Finance Minister failed to show up in parliament.

A.B.A. Fuseini, who is unhappy about the development accused Ken Ofori-Atta of continuously disrespecting parliamentary orders.

“He will not even explain to the House why he couldn’t come to the house,” he told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyeman.

He warned that the minority will ‘deal’ with him should he continue with his “stubbornness,” he stated.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Eyewitness gives account of how KIA passenger died
Otumfuo’s sub-chief blasts Osafo-Maafo
Chairman Wontumi secures Order of Substituted Service against Afia Schwarzenegger
Why GES sacked me - Teacher Kwadwo
You’re not an Akyem and have no right to speak for us – Osafo-Maafo told
My $10m factory was destroyed because of work I did in the oil sector – Raymond Archer
National Cathedral: Frema Busia slams Akufo-Addo
Greece to Germany: I slept in the forest for three months, arrested and stripped naked – Ghanaian lady
‘Totally ignorant, setback mentality’ – Ama K. Abebrese jabs Efia Odo
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Related Articles: