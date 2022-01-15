We’ll decide next line of action after NLC’s order by Sunday – UTAG

UTAG is on strike demanding an improvement in their conditions of service

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) says it will decide on whether or not to suspend its nationwide strike by the end of this weekend.

This consideration comes after the National Labour Commission (NLC) directed it to resume work, describing the industrial action as illegal.



Speaking to Citi News, the national president of UTAG, Dr. Solomon Nunoo said deliberations within the group have started, and a decision would be made soon.



“We had a NEC meeting yesterday. We are going to have another today. We are aware of the NLC’s declaration that the strike is illegal. We need to inform the people concerned. We need to quickly get all the people involved so that we can make progress.”



“We will meet all the groups between today and tomorrow, and so hopefully by Sunday, we will have gathered the views of all stakeholders. Once we do this, we can make a decision.”

UTAG members on all campuses are on strike to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.



The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.



UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.