We'll demonstrate if you refuse to refund your allowances - Nana B to Lordina Mahama

National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, otherwise known as Nana B has disclosed that the youth will hold a demonstration if former first lady, Lordina Mahama fails to refund the monies she received as allowances under the erstwhile Mahama administration.



According to him, the GH¢3.2 million Lordina Mahama benefited in the past was in line with the recommendations of Prof. Ntiamoa Baidu emoluments committee.



His comment comes on the back of a decision by first and second ladies of the Republic, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia, to refund to the state, all the monies paid them since 2017.

Reacting to this on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, the NPP National Youth Organizer said, "...The First Lady having heard the discussions going on about their allowances and upon sober reflections has decided to refund all allowances paid her since 2017 as recommended by the committee. So we expect the former First Lady Madam Lordina Mahama to also refund the money paid to her by the state."



"Her refusal to do so will lead to a massive demonstration by the youth of this country," he stated.



The monthly salaries of the first and second ladies were part of recommendations made by a five-member Committee that was set up in June 2019 by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Following the announcement made by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, some Ghanaians went haywire about the report while others supported it.



