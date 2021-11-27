We’ll engage more to have 2022 budget approved – John Kumah

Deputy minister of finance, John Kumah

John Kumah insist budget hasn't been rejected

John Kumah calls for objectivity in parliament discourse



Minority vows to oppose reintroduction of rejected budget



Deputy finance minister, Dr. John Kumah, has disclosed that his outfit is ready to engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure that the 2022 budget statement and economic policy is approved by parliament.



According to him, the consultation will enable them to correct some errors they may have made ahead of the voting process on the budget.



“Let’s be objective about this matter and stick to the constitutional provisions of our constitution and respect each other within the law. Where we are wrong, we will accept it. Nothing has taken place as far as we are concerned. The budget has not been rejected, and we are going to have a quorum on Tuesday to decide on the budget. So, on Tuesday when we go back to the chamber, I believe that we will take the necessary steps to correct the errors that we may have made. We are prepared as a majority side to engage. So clearly, it will be better if we have more consultations on the budget and engage,” he said on Citi TV’s “The Big Issue”.

Parliament on Friday November 26, 2021, rejected the budget statement despite the Majority caucus MPs decision to stage a walkout.







This was in protest of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary Asiedu Nketia presence in the public gallery when the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, had directed all non-MPs to leave the chamber for a vote of “division” to continue.







Deputy majority leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, had earlier challenged the speaker’s ruling on a voice vote rejecting finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s prayer to engage the leadership of parliament over the budget.

He consequently requested for the speaker to direct for a vote of “division”.



Meanwhile, the minority has vowed to oppose the reintroduce of the rejected budget in parliament.



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa wants the government to eat a humble and draft another budget capturing the aspirations of Ghanaians.



“Government’s only nationalistic option is to eat humble pie and present another budget which must be a product of broad consultation with the Ghanaian people. That 2022 new budget must not contain regressive and obnoxious e-levy and fees and charges 15% hike and illegal automatic adjustment based on inflation it must also expunge Agyapa and the dubious Aker narrative,” he said in a tweet.



