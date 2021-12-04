We’ll expose Adwoa Safo’s imposter – Clement Apaak

Adwoa Safo has dispelled claims that she was impersonated

Builsa South Member of Parliament, Dr Clement Apaak, still believes somebody impersonated Dome Kwabenya lawmaker, Sarah Adwoa Safo during the approval of the 2022 budget in parliament without the Minority.

Although Adwoa Safo has dispelled claims that she was impersonated, the opposition MP still thinks somebody represented her in the chamber.



“A Deputy Speaker cannot purport to overturn a lawful rejection of a hopeless and wicked budget by counting himself, deploying constitutional acrobatics, aided by the participation of an imposter."



“The lawful rejection of the budget followed proper procedures and processes overseen by the substantive Speaker without constitutional gymnastics and the participation of an imposter...We are closing in on exposing the imposter/fraudster, and those who assisted such criminality. We no go sit down make them cheat us everyday! In solidarity!” Dr Apaak said in a statement.



It would be recalled that Adwoa Safo said she was not impersonated in parliament Tuesday, November 30 when the 2022 budget was approved.



She said on the floor of parliament on Wednesday that “Mr Speaker, I was present in this house yesterday.”

Replying to her, also in the Chamber, MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak said “Very soon we will know whether Adwoa Safo was in the chamber yesterday.”



This development came after MP for North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, had said the Minority was probing a case of impersonation against Adwoa Safo.



“Following pictures and videos we are reviewing this morning, it is becoming quite apparent to us that there may be a case of impersonation with regards to the lady who was presented as Adwoa Safo. It’s beginning to appear that she may not be Adwoa Safo,” Mr Ablakwa told Accra-based Joy FM.



